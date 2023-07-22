Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman channeled her inner Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as she rapped some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’, with a spin.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a clip from her upcoming advertisement. In the clip, the actress is seen sporting a bling avatar as she wore an black ensemble paired with a shimmery jacket and dark sunglasses.

In the rap verses for the ad, Zeenat Aman talked about women and how they should do what they feel like.

The video features Zeenat Aman standing in front of the mirror and snapping her fingers and said: “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum lago itni bold, love how Bebo shows us, it’s hot to be cold.”

She then spitted some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from the 1971 film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

Adding some spunk and also spin she said: “Duniya ne humko diya hi kya, it’s your journey; duniya se humne liya hi kya, it’s our journey; hum sabki parwah kare hi kyu? Ladies, you do you.”

The line ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsoorat lago” is from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..”. The film released in 2001 and was mouthed by Kareena. The character of Poo became instantly popular because of her style and dialogues in the film.

Zeenat Aman captioned the video: “I thought the @leap.club team was completely dotty when they asked if i would rap. but hey! if i can get on instagram and learn what memes are at 71, then i can most definitely rap. so, i didn’t think, i just took the leap. pun intended.

“Lights, camera, sequins, and ‘swag’! even my creaky knees couldn’t get in the way of the fun we had while shooting this. and you can bet that i added my own two cents to the lyrics.

“We deserve a world where women can build lasting friendships, crack the right kind of partnerships, and make both big and small career moves with each other’s support. and i love that that’s precisely what leap.club is creating. because it’s true – when one of us shines, so do we all. that’s all,” Zeenat Aman added.

