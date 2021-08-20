Advertisement

‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started shooting for his upcoming action film titled ‘Yudhra’ on Thursday.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house – Excel Entertainment.

Yudhra is the third time Siddhant is working with the same production house after ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Phone Bhoot‘.

Yudhra also features Malavika Mohanan. The announcement teaser of the that hut shores sometime back had impressed fans and left them wanting more.

Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat and amped-up action sequences, Yudhra’s script is one for the young adult audiences. The quirky yet mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this film was unveiled earlier this year.

Yudhra is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

