There comes a time in every actor’s life wherein one of their performances strikes an emotional chord. Something similar has happened with versatile actor Yami Gautam.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Yami makes a humble appeal to help end sexual violence by writing an open letter. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the note.

One part of Yami Gautam’s lengthy note read, “The character of Naina in the movie made me see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. My heart goes out to them. All I want is for this to end – the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them.”

The actress scored rave reviews for her spectacular performance in her latest hostage thriller – ‘A Thursday’. Yami played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor. Yami deeply connected with the subject of this movie and raised awareness about this social issue.

Doing so, Yami Gautam had joined hands with two NGO’s that work towards empowering women and rehabilitating women who have suffered sexual abuse. This is truly a noble step to assist the ones who have suffered abuse. With such a fantastic step, Yami has set an example for all of us on how we too can step forward and contribute to make this world a better place for all of us.

Yami Gautam’s interesting line up includes ‘Dasvi’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and ‘OMG2’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.

