Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi managed to bring life back to theatres in grand style. The response was something unexpected. It proved the fact wrong that multiple delays dent any particular film’s buzz. Now, all responsibility lies on Ranveer Singh’s 83 to bring back the magic. But will it be able to do it? Let’s discuss it below.

Sooryavanshi is currently in its 4th week. Unfortunately, post the storm of Akshay‘s cop drama, none of the Bollywood releases has managed to bring the same intensity back in theatres. We saw films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim releasing in the last few days. But none of them have managed to create a rage in theatres.

Yes, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim has managed decent word-of-mouth for itself, but numbers aren’t that big. The main reason behind such a response is said to be Sooryavanshi has caused exhaustion among the audience. All the hype and excitement of most of the cine-goers to watch the movie on the big screen after a year and a half is said to be sufficed by Akshay’s cop drama.

It’s believed that now the audience has become much more choosy about what to watch in theatres. This thing will stay for some time unless complete normalcy returns. Thankfully, Ranveer Singh’s 83 could be the film that is awaiting a grand reception post Sooryavanshi. The first thing is that the film will be an unforgettable big-screen experience with many associated actors stating it to be a memorable watch.

Just like Sooryavanshi, 83 too has been waiting for a release for a long time. There have been reports of lucrative deals being offered from OTT giants, but the makers are so confident of their product that they have rejected them all.

The confidence in makers suggests that the film has been made really well and it’s going to do wonders at the box office. Also, it’s coming during the Christmas holidays, which is a big plus. Let’s see if it manages to recreate storm like Sooryavanshi!

