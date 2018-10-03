Will Baazaar Be A Commercially Successful Film At The Box-Office For Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly a brilliant actor, and over the years has some universally loved films under his kitty like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Kya Kehna, Hum Tum and Race to name a few. However, off late, the actor has been passing through a rough phase with his films failing to do well at the Box-Office one after another. The last when the actor delivered a successful film was in the form of Race 2 that released way back in 2013. After that Saif Ali Khan has acted in films like Kaalakandi, Chef, Rangoon, Phantom, Happy Ending, Humshakals, Bullet Raja and none of them proved to strike the chord with the audience.

He also had another release in the form of Go Goa Gone, which though not a major success, found acceptance from a limited set of audience, and with repeat telecasts on television, has managed to find a cult status among a section of audience in India. Although the film was not a major success, it did a lot better than other films starring the actor. The point we are trying to make here is that despite his performances in the above-mentioned films getting appreciated by the critics, the films never really reached out to the audience. He found some sort of success in Sacred Games that released on Netflix recently, however that has nothing to do with a big screen success. None the less, that must have been some sort of respite for the actor, who has been in the industry for 2 and a half decades now.

Recently, the trailer of his next film Baazaar was unveiled and it is indeed packed with the right number of commercial elements – be it dialogues, thrill or adrenaline rush. The trailer also won positive response from the audience that it is catering to and generated a certain amount curiosity in the trade. If the film is as good as the trailer, it well might be the first successful film for Saif Ali Khan since Race 2. The build-up from hereon will give us an idea about the opening day collections of the film, however as things stand today, Baazaar would be heavily dependent on audience word of mouth i.e. word of mouth will decide the fate of the film. Without second thoughts, it would be a slow starter at the Box-office and the biz would escalate on Saturday and Sunday thereby giving it a platform to emerge successful. The Nikhil Advani Production undoubtedly does not look as dull as Rangoon, Chef or few other flops that starred Saif Ali Khan in lead, which is a positive sign as the audience would come to watch the film over the weekend if the reports are positive.

The last few films starring Khan didn’t have any audience in India and no amount of critical acclaim would have lead those films to success at the Box-Office, but Baazaar has an audience in India that will visit the cinema halls if the film carries positive reports. The movie is slated to release on 26th October 2018. Here’s hoping that it ends Saif Ali Khan’s dull phase at the ticket window in India.