Varun Dhawan In Salman Khan’s Bharat – All You Need To Know About It!

After Race 3, superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming project Bharat. The movie will see collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the successful Tiger Zinda Hai. As reports coming in, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a special scene in which he will share a screen space Salman Khan.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, while Varun Chose not to comment, a source close to the development told , “Ali had recently approached Varun with the idea and the actor readily agreed to come on board. The scene featuring Varun and Salman will be shot in the next few days. On Tuesday, Varun left for Abu Dhabi, where the film’s third schedule kicked off recently.”

Earlier this year, Salman did a cameo in Varun’s Judwaa 2, which was a sequel to 1997 hit Judwaa, and and featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as female leads. Now, looks like Varun is returning the favour by shooting for Bharat.

Bharat which is an official adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father, is said to be release in Eid 2019. Along with Salman-Katrina, it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil grover in key roles. After long schedules in Mumbai, Malta and Abu Dhabi, the Bharat team will shoot in Delhi and Punjab next.