Nana Patekar Sends A Legal Notice To Tanushree Dutta & Here’s What It Demands!

While the country is already shook by Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations on Veteran actor Nana Patekar, the controversy is only getting complicated with each coming day. According to latest reports, Nana Patekar’s lawyer has finally sent a legal notice and below is what all it demands.

Nana Patekar has reportedly sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta yesterday. Moreover, Nana’s lawyer, Rajendra Shirodkar, confirmed that the notice demands an apology from Tanushree for false accusations and allegations. He also added that Nana Patekar will hold a press conference with the media as soon as he’s back in the city, probably on October 5th or 6th.

About the demands in the notice, Rajendra Shirodkar in a conversation with India Today told, “The main features of the legal notice are that we have denied all allegations that she has levelled against Mr. Nana Patekar. We have asked for a public apology in writing. If she fails to give an apology in the specified period, which has been mentioned in the notice, we will take further legal action against her.”

Meanwhile, just after the news of sending legal notice came in, Tanushree said that she hasn’t received any notice. “I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer, I have not received any legal notice. So ‘Bluffmaster’ gogo needs to step up his game a bit here,” the former beauty queen said in a statement.

We have no idea to how far this war is going, but all we can hope is for everything to settle soon, and let the peace prevail all!