Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Teaser: Fierce & Powerful Kangana Ranaut + Grand Visuals = GOOSEBUMPS!

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Teaser: After all the thick and thins, be it in terms of struggles, controversies and what not, the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi are finally here with their magnum opus. The teaser of the Kangana Ranaut starrer has been released today, on the day which also marks the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and believe us when we say this, Kangana has never looked more fierce.

From Valour to bloodshed, the teaser manages to show us all the facets of the queen of Jhansi. It also captures some fine nuances of India’s freedom struggle and leaves the audience awestruck.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai looks regal and fierce at the same time in the teaser. In this teaser we see her don on many shades, from the queen that is loved by all, to a mother and a warrior who is ready to give her life for her country.

Manikarnika is a magnum opus and the teaser gives us a great glimpse into the grand scale that we can expect from this biopic. Check out the teaser here:

The makers had also recently shared Kangana’s first look from the movie and in no time, the pictures were viral all over the internet like a wildfire.

The action sequences of the movie are done by Hollywood’s celebrated action choreographer Nick Powell who has brought some great action sequences to life. The movie is directed by National Award Winner Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.

Talking about the teaser, producer Kamal Jain said, “We are delighted to present the teaser of the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. Rani Lakshmibai was not only a great warrior and an important part of our Independent struggle but also a fascinating person and through this biopic we will be showing her journey. It is truly one of its kind movie and with this teaser people will be able to get a small glimpse of that”.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on Rani Lakshmi Bai, and her historical fight. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.