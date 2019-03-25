WHOA! Aanand L Rai To Launch Six New Films Under His Production

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai is all geared up for six new film projects under his production house Colour Yellow Productions this year.

“In 2019, we roll with six exciting projects at Colour Yellow Productions. Formal announcements of each project will follow soon,” the producer’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The projects will be of different genres and scales.

Rai has built credibility in the film industry with projects like “Tanu Weds Manu Returns“, “Mukkabaaz” and “Tumbbad“.

He also backed the film “Newton“, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2017.

