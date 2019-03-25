T-Series’ Mixtape Season 2 Is Here And It’s Even Better Than The Last One!

Last season gave us a few most beautiful hits of our time with almost 400 million views on Youtube. T-series mixtape is back with season 2 and it sure seems better than the last one. Last season we saw a few most amazing collaborations of artists and this season it’s back with a bang.

The first episode is here and we can’t keep calm about it. Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik are singing ‘Rehnuma-Tum hi ho’ together and it’s beautiful than you could have ever thought of!

Last season had 28 artists performances whereas this season will have 16 episodes. The trailer is already out there and the following collaborations will be seen performing together:

Neha Kakkar- Guru Randhawa

Neeti Mohan- Vishal Dadlani

Jonita Gandhi- Salim Merchant

Tulsi Kumar- Benny Dayal

Shirley Setia- Jubin Nautiyal

Dhvani Bhanushali- Aditya Narayan

Neeti Mohan- Shekhar Ravjiani

Sukriti Kakar- Armaan Malik

Nandini Srikar- Akhil Sachdeva

Neha Kakkar- Milind Gaba

Harshdeep Kaur- Javed Ali

Prakriti Kakar- Amaal Malik

Nikhita Gandhi- Ash King

Tulsi Kumar- Mohammed Irfan

Amruta Fadnavis- B Praak

Sonal Chawla- Shivam Chanana

Talking about her performance, Shreya Ghoshal shares, “When we started ideating the songs for this episode, it was a natural progression into the interpretation of Tum Hi Ho. The groove, composition and the kind of swing the song has, is a sort of an interpretation which people haven’t heard before. When Music Director Abhijit Vaghani and myself were going through the list of artists and Armaan Malik’s name popped up, it was an instant yes because – ‘he’s a talent to watch out for’!”

Commenting on the same, Armaan Malik says, “Tum Hi Ho, is an evergreen song. This version will see a completely different take on the song. Moreover, I am extremely excited about singing and sharing the stage with Shreya Ghoshal because it’s always been a dream to sing with her and this is the first time we are coming together. This is going to a memorable performance of mine.”

The show is directed by Ahmed Khan and the music director of the show is Abhijit Vaghani. In a recent interview, Vaghani said, ‘MixTape season 2 promises to be the most melodic season this time with loads of unique instruments where we challenge the boundaries of Indian and Western classical music in a commercial format for our listeners. Mixing various instruments from all over the world and blending them to create something which is nothing short of an epic has been my goal in this season. The overall experience will be magnificent!’

T-series mixtape was launched in 2017 and did really well on the internet. Aren’t you all excited for this season as well?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!