Vinod Khanna was one of the most popular actors of the yesteryears. October 6th happens to be his birth anniversary and on the occasion of the same, we have got you an interesting throwback interview of the late actor with his second wife Kavita Khanna and Simi Garewal on her show. Khanna passed away in 2017 due to cancer but lives in our hearts for all the phenomenal work he did in the Hindi film industry over the years. During his interview with Simi, his wife revealed that he’s a very ‘taxing’ person to live with. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vinod married Kavita in 1990 and share two children named Sakshi and Shraddha. The actor is also father to two prominent personalities from Bollywood with his first wife i.e. Akshaya Khanna and Rahul Khanna. Coming back to the topic, it was actually Rendezvous With Simi Garewal where the late actor appeared with his wife Kavita and they both spilled the beans on their marriage.

Talking to Simi, Kavita Khanna opened up on how it was difficult to live with her husband Vinod Khanna and said, “He is a very taxing person to live with. But that is Vinod and that is what I liked about him when we first started talking to each other. He was extending boundaries of thought and it was wonderful to do at midnight when I was in that space. To have it do that every day with routine things you do in life is a little taxing. But then you know, I think the strength that you have to carry it to an extreme, also becomes our weakness. Like he admires my mind, but when it gets too analytical, he doesn’t like it.”

Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna passed away in 2017 due to bladder carcinoma. He is survived by four kids and his wife Kavita Khanna.

