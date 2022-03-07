Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff had made an action-packed entry back in 2014 via his debut film Heropanti. However, other than the film and its story, Tiger had caught the attention of the viewers for his looks and had ended up getting brutally trolled over it.

Well, Tiger never gave much attention to the whole trolling nuisance and continued to grow and is now one of the top actors of Bollywood. However, once the actor had opened up on how he felt about the whole ordeal. Below is everything you need to know.

So, Tiger Shroff once arrived on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, titled, Pinch, where the actor was quite candid about his past. The war actor revealed that he was trolled for his looks before he even started his career. He said, “Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, ‘is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie Dada’s son at all.’ It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths.”

Continuing to the topic, Tiger Shroff also opened up about how these trolls positively impacted him and how he overcame all the odds. He said, “Whatever I am today, it’s because of the audiences… As long as I’m number one in your heart, that’s what matters to me.”

Well, looks like the trollers now have their mouths all zipped up, as Tiger now looks smoking hot!

Talking about the professional front, Tiger Shroff who was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Ganpat with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, the actor is also set to work on his debut film’s sequel, Heropanti 2 soon.

