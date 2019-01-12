When The Reel ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh Met Real ‘Gully Boy’ Naezy!

Ever since the trailer of the much-awaited film ‘Gully Boy‘ is out the trailer has received a humongous response from across the quarter. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role of an underground rapper which highly inspired on the lives of sensational rapper duo Divine and Naezy.

Ranveer is gearing up for his upcoming musical drama Gully Boy in which he plays a rapper and this latest picture with ‘OG’ Naezy proves how the actor made his rap top notch for the film. The actor has posted a picture on his official social media handle and he captioned it, ‘AANE DE, AANE DE, AANE DE 💀🎤 @naezythebaa #gullyboy #og #apnatimeaayega’. The caption reflects that there’s might something new coming up our way.

Ranveer Singh has seen performing authentic rap which shows a journey to become famous has been shown in the trailer and the small clippings which are out till now. Interestingly, all the rap has been crooned by Ranveer only. Revisiting on Gully Boy‘s old shoot days, Ranveer Singh met one of the rapper duos, Naezy.

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar cleared the clouds around the film. Clarifying that it’s not a biopic. It is purely inspired by their lives and their musical journey.

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17.

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Directed by Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy will be released on February 14 in India.

