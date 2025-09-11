Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the prolific actresses in the film fraternity. She is one of the few actresses who has made a name for herself in Bollywood and the South film industry. Tamannaah has also been in the limelight for her recent hit item songs and her breakup with actor Vijay Varma. Let’s revisit the time when Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on dating rumours with cricketer Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. Read on to know more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia🔵 (@tamannaabhatia_)

Tamannaah Bhatia On Dating Virat Kohli

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Virat Kohli met in 2010 for an ad commercial. Their photos from the ad shoot went viral, and they were rumoured to be dating. In an interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah finally addressed the prolonged speculations of dating Virat Kohli. Bhatia said, “I feel so bad because I met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Naa maine unse baat ki, naa main unse mili hu. But it’s fun. I am sure he laughs if he hears anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimi Hembram (@hembramrimi)

Tamannaah Bhatia On Dating Abdul Razzaq

For those unaware, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq met in 2020 at a jewellery store as guests for the opening event. The event sparked rumours of them being married. Talking about her marriage rumours with Pakistani cricketer, she said, “Mazak mazak mein, Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry, sir. Aapke 2-3 bachche hai. I don’t know what your life is, but it was so embarrassing.”

In a recent media appearance, Abdul Razzaq appreciated how Tamannaah Bhatia responded to the marriage rumours. He said, “Tamannaah Bhatia ji badi acchi actress hai. Unhone bohot accha jawab diya hai. Koi aisi baat nahi thi ek shoot hua tha aur kuch nahi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShowbizShowsha (@showbizshowsha)

Tamannah Bhatia Expressed Her Discomfort

The actress also expressed her concern about being linked to people she has no connection with. Bhatia said, “It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with at all, and people still create one. But there’s nothing you can do. It takes time to accept that you can’t do anything about it. People will think whatever they want to think.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaah.bhaatia)

More About Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s personal life has always made headlines and has been a topic of discussion. Tamannaah also dated her co-star Vijay Varma soon after completing Lust Stories 2. The former couple parted ways after two years of dating. Reports suggest that they broke up because Tamannaah was eager to take the next step in their relationship, while Vijay was not yet ready for the same.

On the work front, Bhatia is now gearing up for her upcoming Amazon original series Do You Wanna Partner. She leads alongside Diana Penty as entrepreneurial best friends breaking into the alcohol startup space. The web series produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment is set to premiere on September 12, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Kriti Sanon Opened Up About The Issue Of Pay Parity In Bollywood, “Producers Are Scared To Give Female-Led Films Big Budgets..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News