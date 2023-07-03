Late veteran actress Sridevi was considered to be one of the most beautiful and greatest actresses of all time. She has given several memorable performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. However, there was a time when Smita Patil was not at all impressed by Sridevi’s choice of films.

The veteran actress had done critically acclaimed roles during her peak with films like Sadma and Chalbaaz, among others. Smita and Deepti were highly disappointed with her skin shown in films. They even slammed her for appearing as a mere “s*x object” or “s*x-symbol” on the screen.

During a conversation with Stardust magazine, Smita Patil talked about Sridevi and mentioned that she feels the latter is being exploited in the film industry. “Sridevi is a good friend of mine. I really would like to talk to her and ask her whether she is aware of the way she is being exploited. Maybe she is not. I cannot say I was not exploited. During ‘Chakra’, I was too naïve to realise the suggestion of that bathing scene. I was convinced, and I defended it for years. It took me four years to realise – a thinking person like me. And these South Indian actresses have not even been brought up to think. Their surroundings don’t give them a chance to grow very much mentally. So it is only natural that they look at life through their parent’s eyes. They do these meaningless scenes to make enough money and get married,” she said.

Smita Patil recalled one incident when she was asked to show her legs for a delivery scene. However, she refused to do so. “Recently, in an art film, for a delivery scene, the director asked me to show my legs. I said ‘No’. There was no need. My facial expressions were enough to give the suggestion. And there are so many other films I have rejected because of this. But this problem is not so simple. Just because I’m not taking these kinds of films. I won’t expect the others not to. So someone else takes it. Someone who is getting ten lakhs for showing her legs. And if Sridevi doesn’t take it, someone else will.”

“Unfortunately, I haven’t seen any of these South Indian films, but I know what stuff they are made of. These actresses may have their own reasons to do such roles, I don’t know. But aisi kitni films chalengi? It won’t last. Though, I understand they do the harm that is to be done. But can I tell these actresses, ‘Please forget your ten lakhs and work towards a better cinema?’ They have a sense of superiority which is material. They feel great about being the s*x-symbols of the industry. I pity them,” she said.

So what do you think about Smita Patil’s opinion on Sridevi’s choice of films? Let us know in the comments.

