The infamous couch of Koffee With Karan has created many feuds and controversies in Bollywood. The biggest one remains the debate around nepotism in the industry that Kangana Ranaut ignited on the show. Ever since then, the fiasco has not stopped but only escalated further. But did you know that before the Queen actress brought up the topic, Shilpa Shetty had already addressed it most subtly?

An old video of the actress has resurfaced on social media where she said that despite working for ages in showbiz, she never got the support of the Bollywood ‘biggies.’ Scroll on to learn more.

A Reddit page known for sharing old videos and gossip about Bollywood celebrities shared a clip of Shilpa Shetty. The actress had appeared on Koffee With Karan and was talking about her career graph with Karan Johar. She said, “I have been working since 17, and I may not have had the Karan Johars and the Yash Chopras backing me.” The host mentioned, “A whole lot of repertoire of films you had like Dhadkan, Phir Milenge…” and Shilpa added, “That was my comeback.” The host mentioned, “A whole lot of repertoire of films you had like Dhadkan, Phir Milenge…” and Shilpa added, “That was my comeback.”

Karan Johar was further about to point out that most of her films performed well. Shilpa Shetty agreed and said, “Dhadkan did very well. After that, I tried to reinvent myself by doing something different again with Rishtey. But very conveniently, people forgot about all of that and degraded my body of work. I don’t know why. Either the media take it upon themselves to make me feel bad.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said that after winning Big Brother, the actress has been getting the recognition and praise that she always deserved. “People who may have ignored you in the past, who may have given you the desired importance, but have suddenly come back.”

Whether the filmmaker was including himself into the list is still unknown but Shilpa had the perfect response for it. She said, “My mother has taught us Chanakyaniti – kill with sweetness.”

Take A Look:

Let us know what you think of Shilpa Shetty’s sweet dig and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

