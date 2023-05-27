Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the “King of Bollywood,” is renowned for his acting prowess as well as witty and charming sense of humour. His fans love him for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and playful banter, both on and off-screen.

The superstar effortlessly engages the audience with his one-liners, sarcastic remarks cracking jokes, and lightening the atmosphere with his infectious laughter. He also took a sly dig at Katrina Kaif’s acting prowess. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his Zero co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote their film. At one point, host Aditya Narayan asks the stars who among the three is director Aanad L Rai’s favourite.

Shah Rukh Khan decided to have little fun and took a sly dig at Katrina Kaif. He and Anushka Sharma pointed at Katrina as being the Zero director’s favourite, which led the actress to become curious and ask why so. King Khan then said, “Jab koi bacha kamzor hota hai baap ko wohi pasand aatha hai na.”

This left the actress embarrassed. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan allegedly got together around May 16 and partied until 4 AM, according to a leading entertainment portal. Salman and SRK attended the celebration straight from the sets of Tiger 3, while Aamir was the first to arrive at the location.

The trio apparently discussed their own professions. Reuniting with each other after a lengthy absence was a lot of pleasure. During the party, Salman and Shah Rukh encouraged even Aamir to cut short his vacation and resume his films.

