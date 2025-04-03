Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his glorious contribution to Indian cinema but also for speaking his mind time and again. The actor has reportedly won 300 awards throughout his film career which also includes 15 Filmfare awards. He has also battled rumors of him ‘buying’ some of these awards. However, in a throwback interview, he was asked whether losing out on an award disappointed him.

According to a Reddit post, in an old 2002 May interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about losing out on awards. To this, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor boldly declared that the people who do not give him awards are the losers. He also claimed that the Filmfare trophy looks the best in his hands.

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that this thought might seem childish to some people but confessed that there is a child inside him. He recalled how he had seen several awards and trophies inside Hema Malini’s house and wondered whether he would ever win so many awards in his lifetime. But the superstar beamed how that dream of his has come true now.

He also remembered an emotional incident wherein he saw director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra taking his mother on stage while receiving an award. Shah Rukh Khan dreamt that one day, he would take his mother on stage like that after he won the same. However, his mother passed away before this dream became a reality. The Main Hoon Na actor confessed that it was this unfulfilled dream of his that made him covet awards in general.

A sentimental Shah Rukh Khan said how he wishes to win so many awards that his mother can easily spot him from heaven. On a concluding note, he said how he wishes to be like the Great Wall Of China wherein he is the only person on Earth visible from outer space. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in the action thriller King opposite Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Shahid Kapoor Is Quite Immature, Kareena Kapoor & I Are Strictly Friends”: When Fardeen Khan Addressed His Feud With The Kabir Singh Actor On The Sets Of Fida!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News