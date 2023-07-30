The credibility of award shows is often questioned these days. Over the years, several actors have called out the award show runners for giving the trophies to the actors and directors they know. However, there was a time when these shows were not scripted and a lot more fun. During one award function, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan took the stage to call out film critics in their own way. Scroll down to watch the clip and you would not want to miss it.

It has been a while now since SRK took the mic to host an award show. Whenever King Khan did so, we knew the show was a hit and worth watching. Saif is just the cherry on the cake, a sight to watch.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan dissing film critics during an award show has resurfaced on Instagram. The two stars jokingly used cuss words on TV but with precautions and made the audience burst out laughing.

During the show, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Critics are the biggest bas…baskets of knowledge of cinema.” Saif further added, “I think they are genuine ass… assimilators of filmy gyaan.” The two then said, “Bade hi f*cker….fakr se jo hai wo log filmo ko is tarah se samjhate hai, narrate karte hai. Unki maa ki, behen ki taqdeer to dekhiye, film release hone se pehle unko ghar par review mil jata hai to ticket par paise waste nahi karne padte hai.” Watch the clip shared by an Instagram user named @srkneeta here.

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “Bring back this nonchalant cheap jokes hosting,” while another wrote, “Best hosts for Filmfare ever.”

A third user commented, “They both are humorous.”

