Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood for a reason. He sure knows how to win the hearts of the people with his films. There’s another facet of his personality that makes him a fan favourite and that is his sense of humour. His witty responses are always loved by the people.

Whether it’s a press conference, movie-trailer launch or a friendly-candid chat show, if King Khan makes an appearance, there has to be humour. Now an old video had recently surfaced on social media wherein SRK and Salman Khan’s banter can be seen.

Advertisement

The video, which seems to be from a 62 Filmfare award ceremony, wherein Shah Rukh Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma hosted the show. During the show, Shah Rukh was seen telling Salman Khan, who was sitting in the audience, “Me kal phone kar raha tha tuje phone laga nhi yaar. “To which Dabangg star said, “Ab tu ghar ka conversation yahan bahar karega? Ghar ki baatein abhi mat karna.”

SRK then said, “Ghar ki baat kahan kara hu, bahar phone kiya tha, ghar me thodi aake baat karta hu tere se aake. Network kharab tha tera?” Salman replied, “Nhi kya hai ki Panvel aur Filmcity ka network thoda down rehta hai toh connect nhi hua hoga.” Shah Rukh said, “Me yahan Filmfare ki hosting bhi kara hu, side me business bhi kara hu Jio wala. Tu Jio pe aaja, iska network jo hai na bohat achha hai.”

Salman Khan then said, “lekin problem yeh hai ki ek number hai mera woh me change karna nhi chahraha isiliye. Warna dusra phone leleta me agar tu bole toh.” To which Shah Rukh then said, “Nhi nhi, tera number toh bohat famous hai, number 1 hai tera number. Number 1 hi rahega lekin hamare pas facility hai MNP. Hum jo hai tera wohi number rakh sakte hai. Kisi bhi city se agar 5 number tu angoota, angoota toh tu laga hi lega toh number tera wohi rahega network badal jayega.” Salman then interjects and said, “Sign karna aatha hai merko. Aur Jio ko saath toh already juda hua hu na me, through Jio Tv, through Jio Tv…dikha de meko kaisa yeh act ke baad.”

Take a look at the video below:

Must Read: It’s Aamir Khan VS Allu Arjun & Fahadh Faasil At The Box Office! Laal Singh Chaddha To Clash With Pushpa This Christmas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube