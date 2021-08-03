The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3: Akshay Kumar To Break His Record Of Appearing 25 Times On The Show With Bell Bottom?

Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 is on its way, and the comedian has big plans to return with a blast. Hence, he has turned to his favourite guest of all time, i.e. Akshay Kumar. He has already appeared 25 times on the comedian’s show to promote his films.

Last time we saw him promoting Laxmii where he received some hilarious gifts from the members. Now, the news is that he’ll be the first guest inaugurating the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The reports of the Bell Bottom team accompanying Akshay to the show isn’t confirmed yet. But it seems Khiladi Kumar will break his ‘Silver Jubilee’ record appearing for the 26th time on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 will see Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh retaining their places. A new addition on Sudesh Lehri is all set to tickle the fans’ funny bones.

Recently, Kapil shared an Instagram story in which he and Bharti Singh are singing a viral song, ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ in a car. Frustrated by their singing skills, a female fan who is waiting for a selfie with the duo runs away after hearing the song and hides her face.

Regarding Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, the team is currently in Delhi for its trailer launch. Are you excited for Akshay Kumar on The Kapil Sharma Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

