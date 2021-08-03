Advertisement

Comedian Sunil Grover is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. He is popularly recognized by his characters names Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from Comedy Night With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is turning a year older today and we are presenting you some of the interesting facts about the funny man which we bet you didn’t know.

Born in Sirsa, Haryana, on August 3, 1977, the comedian became everyone’s favourite due to his marvellous comic timing and incredible expressions. The talented comedian, who entertained the audience with his rib-tickling comedy, is celebrating his 45th Birthday today.

Sunil Grover used to Mimic teachers

Sunil was interested in acting since his childhood and reportedly he used to entertain his friends by mimicing his teachers at that time. As time passed, his interest in acting grew further and he decided to make it a career. He even holds a Master’s degree in Theatre from Punjab University Chandigarh.

Sunil Grover’s Bollywood debut

The comedian made his Bollywood debut in Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, playing the role of a barber in the 1998 film. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles.

Sunil was an RJ as well

Before making it big in the television industry, the comedian hosted a popular series, Hansi Ke Phuware on Radio Mirchi for years. He played the role of Sudharshan aka Sud on the show. He was even honoured with Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners Association of India awards for his outstanding voice-over performance.

Sunil Grover walked a ramp as Guthhi

Many are not aware that Sunil has walked the ramp in a saree along with Mandira Bedi, who even spoke about her experience with Deccan Herald. She said, “I’ve never heard such loud cheers at any fashion show. Gutthi got more applause than the biggest of supermodels. Every pose, every move that she made; every step she took, triggered off massive applause”

Sunil was also an ambassador of Filmy Channel

The comedian made his debut on TV with Chala Lallan Hero Banne on Filmy Channel. He hosted shows like Kaun Banega Champu, Kya Paanchvi Fail Champu hain for the same channel. He also served as an ambassador for the channel for some time.

Sunil Grover earned Rs 500 initially

Sunil once spoke about his childhood and the harsh reality of Bombay. Speaking to social media platform Humans of Bombay, he said, “I was always good at acting & making people laugh. I remember in 12th grade I took part in a drama competition–the chief guest said that I shouldn’t participate, because it was unfair to the others! After I finished my master’s in theatre, I came to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, I only partied. I lived in a posh area, using my savings & some money from home. I’d only earn around Rs.500 a month. But I thought I’d be successful soon.”

