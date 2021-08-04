Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is a comedian who can make us laugh every single time he decides he wants to. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is sure to leave you in splits with his witty comments, comebacks and more. When you put the two together, we can assure you that you will have a ball of a time.

In 2016, the duo came together to host an award show, and their fun banter and digs at each other left all those present there laughing their hearts out. Don’t believe us? Well, check out the video below. While the two pulled each other’s legs, they dragged Karan Johar and made the evening even more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Throwback to 2016 when Kapil Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan hosted the 61st Filmfare Awards. Keeping the atmosphere light and full of fun and jokes, we see the ace comedian and Badshah of Bollywood take digs at each other while laughing our hearts out. The segment we are talking about, which has mentions of Karan Johar, takes within the first 20 minutes of the evening.

The sequence (not shown in the video below) sees Shah Rukh Khan – a veteran award show host – welcome Kapil Sharma to the stage. In response to his welcome, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu actor – in a boastful manner, say, “Shayad aapko pata nahi, last year mai aur Karan Johar saath main host kar chuke hai.” Giving a quick and witty comeback, we hear SRK reply, “Muje bata hai, issi liye iss saal muje bulaya gaya hai.”

While his comeback leaves Kapil Sharma at a loss of words (for a couple of seconds) and the audience chuckling, the comedian soon has a reply to save face. Toh phir Karan ka performance kharab hoga na, muje toh replace nahi kiya gaya na.” Cutting him at that point itself, the Pathan actor says, “Karan ka performance kharab ho hi nahi sakta, mai usse barso se janta hu.”

Kapil’s following statement leave SRK red in the face while all those present – and even re-watching the video – are left laughing even louder. The talk show host says, “Mai hosting ki baat kar raha hu.” Check out the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma’s fun-filled banter? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Sunny Deol To Team Up With R Balki As He Brings Best Of Both The Worlds With Dulquer Salmaan & Shreya Dhanwanthary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube