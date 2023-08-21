Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He enjoys a massive fan base and has been ruling the silver screen for more than two decades. He has given several blockbuster films in his career.

He has appeared in more than 50 Hindi films including several hits like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Veer Zara’; ‘Swades’ and ‘Jab Tak Hain Jaan’. He once said that he enjoys being in the public eye and wants no privacy. Now netizens are pointing out the irony in his statement.

A video, which seems to be a snippet from Shah Rukh Khan’s attendance at an event, is now going viral. In the video, the Jawan star is heard saying No not at all, I said this in one interview in a documentary that all my life I have worked so that I can be recognised. I want thousands of people to scream my name out when I get to the airport. I want girls and little children to tear my clothes off. I worked very hard for this, and then I find it very stupid when I see stars with dark glasses to hide their faces. I think I want to be recognised, given a chance I’d give my left arm and right arm to be recognised. I have no privacy. I want to be known, I want to be disturbed, I want to be troubled by as many people for as many years as possible.”

While the audience present at the event was seen clapping to Shah Rukh Khan’s statement, several did not seem to be convinced with it. A user wrote, “Well that’s not the case anymore.” Another user wrote, “Says the guy who now hides himself with an umbrella whenever he steps out of his car. Sad that Shah Rukh is pissed to such an extent after the Aryan Khan episode.”

However, another user defended the Jawan star saying, “Gosh he’s allowed to handle paparazzi attention however he wants to given how they treated his family. The man still comes out onto his balcony to greet thousands of fans. He doesn’t hide his face from his FANS, he hides from the paps and there’s a huge difference.” A third user wrote, “Be careful what you wish for.”

