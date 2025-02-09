Actor Sanjay Dutt has attained a massive fan following because of his versatile filmography and magnanimous screen presence. However, did you know he was once left spellbound by a late fan’s gesture towards him? It was also one of the many instances of fans going to great lengths for their favorite celebrities. A die-hard female fan of Dutt’s left him her massive property before her demise.

Sanjay Dutt’s Female Fan Left Him Her Massive Property

Yes, you heard that right! Sanjay Dutt got a call from the Mumbai Police back in 2018 wherein he was informed about the death of his fan, Nisha Patil. Not only this but the Khal Nayak actor was also informed that the fan left him her property worth 72 crore. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Nisha wrote several letters to the bank and asked the officials to hand over her entire property and assets to Sanjay after her death. This incident inevitably left the actor shocked.

How Did Sanjay Dutt React To His Fan’s Gesture?

According to the report, Sanjay Dutt’s attorney confirmed the incident but revealed that the actor would not claim any of the property since he did not know Nisha Patil. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor also revealed the same and further added that his fan’s gesture left him overwhelmed. He stated, “I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nisha and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it.”

The statement from Sanjay Dutt’s attorney stated, “We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family.” Well, such gestures are indeed overwhelming for our superstars. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in the pan-India film, KD- The Devil, opposite Dhruva Sarja and Shilpa Shetty.

