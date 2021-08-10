Advertisement

Salman Khan never stayed single in his life. He has been in a relationship with a lot of actresses in the past and his relationship with Somy Ali is much talked about. The actress came into his life when the superstar was all set to get married to Sangeeta Bijlani.

Somy too was not the permanent factor in Salman’s life. As he met the blue-eyed Miss World Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he couldn’t have control over himself and he fell for her thus breaking up with Somy Ali. Even after all this, Somy never blamed the superstar for anything.

Somy Ali was also asked her comment on the infamous press conference that Vivek held against Salman for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As reported by IBTimes, the actress said, “I am not responsible for what other people say, but I would say this, anytime a person treats or speaks badly of someone else it usually stems from insecurity.”

Somy was Salman Khan’s fan who came to India only to marry the actor. During an interview, the actress revealed how she fell head over heels for him after watching his debut film. Appearing on a popular TV show (Lassi With Laveena), she said, “I had a dream about marrying Salman the night I saw the film. I woke up and ran around the house looking for a suitcase and told my mom how I needed to move to India to marry an actor I had dreamt of.”

When Somy Ali was asked how would she describe Salman, she replied, “They say if you can count four friends on your fingers and trust them blindly, you’re extremely fortunate. Salman happens to be one of them. He has a heart of gold and I know for a fact that if I were ever in need he would be the first person that I would call.”

Even though their relationship was short-lived, the actress had no regrets. She said, “No regrets at all. I learned a great deal from Salman and his family. Salman and his family taught me that it does not matter what religion one is, what culture one comes from, what makes a person a good person is their actions. He was a good role model to have growing up, outside of the boyfriend aspect of things.”

