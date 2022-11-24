Salman Khan’s cordial relationship with his friends and colleagues from the film industry is known to all. He is known for coming forth and supporting others when people go through their worse. The past two years have been rough for all since the outbreak of Covid-19. Many technicians and cine workers were going through a tough time. Salman came forward to their aid. He offered rupees one thousand five hundred to 25,000 workers monthly in 2021.

He has helped a lot of actors professionally as well by offering them films at a time when they were going through a bad time in their careers. Back in 2007, Govinda was trying to get back to the film industry after his time in politics. Partner became a turning point in his career; although he might not have had the same run in his career as before, but that film sure did wonders. Govinda and Salman’s crackling chemistry was the highlight of the film.

Partner was a two-hero film, but they both had an equal presence in the film. In a throwback video, the actors showcase their fun and amusing conversation. The video shows Salman Khan asking Govinda who his favourite Khan is. To this, Govinda answers that his favourite Khan is first Dilip Kumar since the real name of Dilip Kumar is Mohammed Yusuf Khan. After that, he said, his favourite Khan is the late Kader Khan. Govinda still didn’t take Salman’s name, which the actor hoped would be an instant answer. Even after taking Kader Khan’s name.

Govinda took Mehboob Khan’s name. They can be seen saying, “You won’t mind, right?”

“No.” [Salman]

Firstly, Dilip Kumar. Then my most favourite Khan is Kader Khan. After that, Mehboob Khan, my grandfather.”

Then,

Salman, “let it be if you take Shah Rukh or Aamir’s name, then it would be embarrassing”

It seemed like the list was long, and Salman dreaded the names Govinda would take before taking Salman Khan’s name. Salman stopped him, saying it would be humiliating if he takes Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan’s name after this. He humorously asked Salman to wait before he cut him off. This was from the time when they were promoting Partner.

Partner also featured Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16 and is gearing up for his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in 2023.

