Bollywood is filled with as many friendships as it is filled with rivalries. While they may be all friendly in front of the cameras, they yet are each other’s competition when it comes to bagging movies, advertisements and more. Talking about the same, was Salim Khan in 2013 when asked about the bond between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Salim appeared before the media at that time as he and Javed Akhtar – with whom he had recently patched things, unveiled the trailer of the 3D version of their 1975 cult film Sholay. While answering some media questions, the veteran writer said that two competitors can’t appreciate each other’s work. Read on to know all he had said.

At the trailer launch of Sholay in 3D (in November 2013), Salim Khan was quizzed about the friendship shared between his son Salman Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan. Answering that there cannot be love between rivals, the veteran scriptwriter said, "They are two individuals… Grown up people. I think there cannot be love between rivals. There can be courtesy. To have love between Salman and Shah Rukh is not possible." (via NDTV)

Continuing talking about the rivalry between the duo, Salim Khan added, “One should not expect that if Shah Rukh Khan’s film is a success then Salman will dance and celebrate. Or if Salman Khan’s film is a hit so Shah Rukh will throw a party… It’s not possible.”

There cannot be love between rivals only courtesy. The stars of yester years like Dilip sahab Raj sahab and Dev sahab had realised this and — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 31, 2016

Citing the example of actors of the decades gone by, Salim revealed that even stars like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar were just courteous to each other. The one half of the famed Salim-Javed writing duo said, “Today people are intolerant, impatient… small things hurt people, there are other people to create further problem. There should be courtesy between two rivals.”

Do you agree with what Salim Khan said or do you think Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are friends and not rivals? Let us know in the comments below.

