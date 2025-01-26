Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, aka the Nawab Of Pataudi, might face the possibility of losing properties worth 15000 crores because of a recent rule in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. According to a news report in Filmfare, the court lifted a stay on these assets which means that they can be taken control by the government under the Enemy Property Act. This Act targets properties owned by the people who migrated to India from Pakistan after the partition.

Saif is thus at the risk of losing properties like Noor-Us-Sabah Palace and the Flag Staff House. The actor had earlier bought back his 800 crore worth Pataudi Palace from a hotel chain because of his emotional sentiments attached to it. For the unversed, his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had leased the property to Neemrana Hotels after the demise of his father.

The Pataudi Palace is located in the Gurgaon district of Haryana and, spans across 10 acres, and consists of 150 rooms. In an interaction with the India Today Conclave in September 2024, Saif Ali Khan expressed his wish to restore the property and make it into a museum. The Devara actor said how his grandmother was against the idea of his father renting out the palace to the hotel chain.

Saif Ali Khan revealed, “Heritage-wise, the house belongs to different people over time. My father was born a nawab; he was a nawab. He lived life on his terms, and he was the most amazing man. He said that times have changed, and he decided to rent the house out to a hotel… I remember my grandmother telling me, ‘Never do that.’ It’s got a lot of history, and that’s something I take pride in.”

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that his father and grandparents are buried in the Pataudi Palace. The Adipurush actor said that his dream to restore the property is almost coming to light. He went on to say, “My grandparents are buried there, my father is buried there. It’s my family home. There are a lot of these old houses, we call them the Darbar halls, but I find that an outdated name. I want to call it the long room, after the hall at Lord’s. This house was built by the seventh nawab of Pataudi and my father. I want to put up their cricket places and bats, and I really want to restore this house with their spirit. That’s been my dream, and it’s almost done.”

The 100-year-old Pataudi Palace was built by Saif Ali Khan’s grandfather for his grandmother. He bought back the property from the hotel chain with the money that he had earned through his films. Meanwhile, apart from this, Saif was also in the news for being attacked by an intruder in an attempted home robbery at his Bandra residence. The actor was discharged recently after going through surgeries after the attack.

