Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She has dominated the silver screen for many years and give us some amazing performances. While she’s still a much sought after actress, did you know comedian Russell Peters once insulted her by saying the ‘biggest example of bad acting.’

Almost a decade ago, Russel visited New Delhi, India to promote his Indo-Canadian film Speedy Singhs. The film, which was co-produced by Ajay Virmani, saw Akshay Kumar playing a pivotal cameo role. During a media meet, the comedian revealed he hates Bollywood and took a dig at this former Miss World and her pregnancy. While he didn’t apologize, reportedly Kumar and Ajay were left joining hands for his tasteless comment. Read on to know all about this incident.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, in 2011, Russell Peters took a rather ruthless dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when talking about why he hates Bollywood. The comedian, while interacting with the media, said, “I hate Bollywood. The movies are all garbage, just terrible. It’s my opinion, obviously, there are billions who like and love them. I don’t like all the singing, dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood film in my life. I have refused to do it earlier and will do so in future. But I hope some filmmakers take a chance of making real movies.”

While calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only someone ‘having a pretty face,’ Russell Peters continued, “Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting. She has proved it time and time again that in Bollywood, people can become superstars just by having a pretty face.” The comedian didn’t stop just there, he also Russell even went on to make an insulting comment on her pregnancy. He said, “She hasn’t become a better actor. She is still good looking, isn’t that good enough? Good job, Abhishek (Bachchan), you finally knocked her up.”

His remarks earned the wrath of several of the actress’s fans, women’s rights activists, and people from the entertainment world. While an apology was demanded from Russell Peters for his tasteless comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he did not do so. In fact, as per reports, it was Akshay Kumar who apologized to Abhishek Bachchan. Even the film’s co-producer, Ajay Virmani, apologized for Russell’s comment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such thornback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Fans, Did You Know He’s Not Only Married But Also A Father To A Beautiful Son?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube