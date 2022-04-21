Rekha is one of the most popular actresses of her time. Back in the day, her stardom was huge and the beauty enjoyed a massive fan following post her success in the entertainment industry. She wasn’t just popular for her professional life but also personal. Her alleged relationship with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to giving bold interviews accepting her love for the actor, despite him being married to Jaya Bachchan. Today, we bring you a throwback interview of Khubsoorat actress with Simi Garewal where she spoke about drinking binges, drugs and lust. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rekha’s charm can never be ignored or went unnoticed among her fans and co-stars. It was Simi’s show titled ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ where she spoke about her alleged love relationship with Amitabh, her marriage with Mukesh Aggarwal and how she dealt with everything else in life.

Simi Garewal asks the veteran actress, “How come one has never heard of Rekha’s been on a drinking binge or Rekha’s been on drugs. You just kept it very clean, how?”

Responding to Simi Garewal, Rekha said, “Of course, I’ve been drinking binges. Of course, I’ve been on drugs. I’ve been very impure. I’ve been lusting like hell. Ask me with what? With life. Gotcha!”

That was indeed an amazing answer and well, there’s no denying that Rekha’s charm works every single time she appears at a public event or media gatherings.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the veteran actress also opened up on her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and said, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

What are your thoughts on Rekha’s savage answer to Simi Garewal on her clean image? Tell us in the comments below.

