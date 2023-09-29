Priyanka Chopra is one of the few stars who does not shy away from media interactions. However, she even makes sure to call a spade a spade and call out the unnecessary digs. However, she has her ways of handling the journos and she once decided to clap back at one, while she was asked to sing a song live.

PeeCee, who turned a global star with her music album, was in between the interaction when a journo asked her to croon some lines. However, this did not go down well with the Bajirao Mastani actress, who felt that the journo was trying to test her.

Priyanka Chopra did not think twice and called the journalist on the stage as she dedicated a song to her. The journalist who was visibly awkward had to bear the limelight thrown unannounced at her.

The video was shared on an Instagram Handle quirkisstan and while the video does not seem to be rude, netizens pointed out how this was a sly move by PCJ. A user wrote, “Why is she so passive agressive , just sing a few lines , bringing the journalist up on stage embarrassing her knowing well that she won’t have 50 fans defending her in comments.” A comment read, “she ain’t even singing that well to have such an uptight attitude , she knows she’s not all that good hence getting offended a real singer would never mind.”

Many called out Priyanka Chopra’s attitude. A comment read, “well in order to know if she is a pro or not she has to accept the reaction she is getting I bet if this was a journalist from the west she wouldn’t dare to shut her down like this.” Some even trolled her singing and wrote, “lol where is the sur where is the taal ? all there is unnecessary attitude.”

But some flipped the coin to present the other side of the story as well. A comment read, “That was good, and like pc said, that reporter had made pc sing twice before already. Set the record straight?” Another comment read, ”

The way Priyanka gave her a slapback but respectfully.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quirkisstan (@quirkisstan)

