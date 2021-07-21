We often wonder how our favourite Bollywood celebrities behave in real life. It was 2012 when Katrina Kaif was at the peak of her career and was giving back to back hits. An incident took place for which Kaif was grabbing headlines where the Namastey London actress misbehaved with an air hostess. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

The stewardess tried to wake Katrina to fasten her seatbelt and this clearly didn’t go well with the actress.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the Namastey London actress lost her cool after the air hostess touched her to wake her up in order to fasten her seatbelt. An anonymous source revealed, “Once my roomie told me about her flight experience with Katrina Kaif, and it’s really not good. She is not so friendly. My roomie is an air hostess with Jet Airways. She said whenever Katrina boards a flight, she sits with her manager, and she doesn’t talk to anyone, and that her manager speaks in her behalf.”

The source continued and added, “If air hostess come to greet her, or ask her about her food preference, she simply turns to her manager instead of talking to the flight attendant directly. She tells her food preference to her manager, who would then convey it to the air hostess even. She does that, even if she just wants water. This is really so rude.”

The source concluded, “Once Katrina lashed out at an air hostess, just because she was woken up from her sleep, and asked to fasten her seatbelt. She said ‘How dare you touch me? You are just an air hostess, the salary you earn is just a small amount, which I spend in one day blah blah!!’ The crew was shocked and surprised by this. She was also blacklisted from Jet Airways for her rude behaviour towards the staff. Even though she is a celebrity, this is not the way to talk to anyone. She doesn’t even allow people to take pictures or give autographs to her fans.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif lashing out at an air hostess? Tell us in the comments below.

