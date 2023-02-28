Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities in B-town. She never shies away from putting out her unapologetic opinions like a boss. Be it locking horns with media to even schooling contemporaries on Twitter, she never leaves a chance to make headlines. She has her own fair share of controversies and one of the most discussed spats was with actor Hrithik Roshan. Today, we bring to you a throwback story about when she took a dig at him on her show Lock Upp.

Kangana and Hrithik go way back in time. It was one of the most discussed spats in Bollywood. The queen had accused her Krissh co-star of an extra-marital affair. Notably, the actors had got indulged in an ugly war of statements. However, everyone moved on from the controversy as time passed, but when it comes to taking a sly dig at Hrithik, Kangana never leaves a chance.

Kangana Ranaut had hosted the controversial reality show Lock Upp that had grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The show was full of scandals and kept the fans entertained. In a viral video from the reality show, Kangana revealed how people started talking to her all of a sudden, after ignoring her for 5 long years. She said, “Jin logon ke mujse5 saal se baat nhi ki this unke phone aa rahe hai, gift bhej rahe ki Kangana ko pta kar rakho, andar jaa kar kahi hamari pol na khol de Log apne pancho ungliyan jodh kar… haath jodh rahe hai… aur 6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai… Lekin haath jodna abhi baaki hai.” Well! Well! As we all know that Hrithik is blessed with 6 fingers so it became obvious that she was taking a dig at him.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had worked together in Krrish and the controversy around their alleged affair began in 2016. It was reported that Hrithik had ousted Kangana from Aashiqui 3. The actress reportedly said that one of her silly exes is doing it to grab her attention. After that, they didn’t stop and the duo went on to engage in public mudslinging.

