Vikram Vedha Box Office Review –

Star cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Satyadeep Mishra & others

Advertisement

Director: Pushkar & Gayatri

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agrawal, Chakravarthy, S. Sashikanth & Ramachandra

Vikram Vedha Box Office Review : Expectations

There’s a negative wave against the remakes made in Bollywood. In the recent past, films like Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey and Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office. There are several reasons behind their failure but being a remake definitely worked negatively for all these films. Vikram Vedha too had the same fear surrounding it, but the film sustained well through the hurdle and managed to grab attention through the trailer.

Advertisement

Thanks to the well cut and highly engaging trailer, VV created an air of excitement around it. However, the film didn’t get a deserved momentum due to low key promotions, which took the film in a zone where a thing like bumper opening was missing. However, it looked a like a film which we call “lambi race ka ghoda” at the box office.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Review : Impact

We saw it in the advance booking reports that Vikram Vedha is faring much lower than expected. And exactly the same thing happened today. The film opened to a low to average occupancy in morning shows all across the country. It’s quite shocking considering Hrithik Roshan’s last film, War, is the highest opener for Bollywood. The good thing is, the film picked up in the afternoon shows with evening and night shows showing much better occupancy rates.

Another good thing is that the ticket rates are very balanced unlike recent Bollywood biggies. It’s much like what we saw during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will give the film a huge boost considering the positive word-of-mouth too has started spreading like wildfire now.

One can easily call it one of the best remakes to be made in Bollywood in recent times and reaffirms the popular Hindi saying “Nakal mein bhi akal chahiye”. VV has elements which will work for both classes and masses. Speaking about the sections of viewers, family audience will not shower that much love on this thriller, like they did for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Nonetheless, it will enjoy a long theatrical run as it’s not merely a stardom driven film and there’s no major competition in the coming days. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G (releasing on 14th October) and Thank God, Ram Setu (releasing on 25th October) will be real competitors for VV.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Review : Final Verdict

On the whole, Vikram Vedha is a perfect successor for Bollywood after Brahmastra‘s glorious box office journey. It’s a pre-Diwali dhamaka that will keep ticket windows busy, setting a stage for big Diwali releases. It is expected to earn anywhere between 130-150 crores.

Must Read: Blonde Movie Review: Cinematic Seduction That Worships Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe But Ends Up Exploiting The Hollywood Supernova

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram