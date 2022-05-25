Jaya Bachchan is not only known for her marriage to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan but also for her talent and outspoken behaviour. She often makes news as she doesn’t mince her words in Parliament sessions. Not just now, the actress is known for her straightforward response back in the day. Recently, we recently came across her old interview when she recalled how a director told her clothes will be ripped off in the r*pe scene. Scroll below to know how the veteran actress reacted to it.

The actor was talking about her B.R. Ishara directorial 1972 film Ek Nazar. The Bollywood romance film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead along with Nadira, Tarun Bose, Manmohan Krishna, among others.

Coming back to the topic, Jaya Bachchan recalled the incident while she sat for an interview with Irfan on the show Guftagoo in 2014. During the making of Ek Nazar, Jaya was a comparatively new actress and while shooting the director said that her clothes will be torn for a r*pe scene. However, during that time, the young actress got angry with the director Ishara and even halted the shoot of the film for two days.

The Ek Nazar director was adamant to shoot the scene his way but Jaya Bachchan wasn’t comfortable showing her skin on the big screen. B.R. Ishara tried his level best to convince the actress but she refused his demands and threatened the filmmaker that if he’ll force her to do the scene she’ll ruin the film and act badly.

The argument went on for two days and finally, the director agreed to not shoot the sequence his way.

Talking about the same, Jaya Bachchan said, “Mere me bohot inhibition thi mai apne jism ko expose nahi kar sakti thi. Yeh mere chote seher ki ya middle class up bringing ho I don’t know the cause, me nahi kar sakti, (I had inhibitions to expose myself on-screen. This could be because I come from a small town or my middle class upbringing. I can’t do.)”

