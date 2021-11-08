Bollywood actor and actress can Anushka Sharma was once noticed at the bad side of the book when she was seen behaving rudely with a salesperson of a clothing brand store. As per claims, it seemed the actress wasn’t at her best behaviour when she didn’t get what she wanted.

Advertisement

The clothing brand store salesman had opened up about the story, speaking about what happened to his colleague. It was noted that the incident took place an hour before the outlet’s closing time.

Advertisement

It was alleged that Anushka Sharma along with her friends had entered the shop asking for party wear clothes. The salesman opened up saying that they had limited collections at the time and were regularly updating. It was also claimed that, when Anushka learned that the store didn’t have what she wanted, the actress allegedly threw a tantrum. A saleswoman also said that the store was at the closing time which led the actress to complain about it resulting in the saleswoman getting fired from her job.

Coming back to the present, it has been noticed that each time Virat Kohli’s performance would disappoint the fans that’s when the trollers would find a way to blame Anushka Sharma. But this time things went way worse for the duo as the trollers targeted Vamika by putting up r*pe threats on Twitter.

Now, Vamika’s mother Anushka Sharma has responded to the nasty threats sent by trollers. A source close to the actress said Bollywoodlife, “As a celeb in the public eye, Anushka has built an immunity to all the trolling and negativity. She is anyway a very strong woman to get affected by what faceless people say. But this time, it has gone too far and too low. Anushka and Virat too are active on social media and they know what is being said about their daughter. Anushka has been heartbroken seeing the comments. She is feeling rage as well, like any mother would.”

When asked if the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress would take a break from social media, the source said, “She is enraged yes, but knowing her, she will shut all this out and go on using social media as usual. It is also the festive season and she doesn’t want all this tasteless abuse to kill the good vibes.”

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Dwayne Bravo Aims For A Bollywood Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh: “Want To Bridge The Gap Between Two Countries”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube