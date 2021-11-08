The All-Stars FC and Influencers recently came together to play a friendly game of football at the Narsee Moonji ground, Mumbai, in memory of the phenomenal Argentine Football Legend, Diego Maradona.

The evening witnessed football fanatic celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit Sircar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Aditya Seal, Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani and Ranveer Allahbadia among others, who were each inspired by the iconic football player and played an extraordinary match that ended in a nail-biting finish in the penalty shootout with Influencer FC coming out as champions.

Paying tribute to the champion, and revealing their passion for the game, stars shared their views on the same. Ranbir Kapoor said, “Football means life and we all love the sport so passionately. The influence has come from Maradona, that’s when I started playing the sport. For me 10 will always stand for Diego Maradona.”

Echoing similar feelings, Shoojit Sircar shared, “My Bio mentions that I am a footballer first and then a filmmaker so I have learned almost everything from Football and Maradona has played a huge role in it.”

Meezan Jaffrey on the other side mentioned, “Players like him have given a value to a number 10 which we all are wearing in this game. He’s a legend and for what he has done for his country, so I think it’s a great cause to be given this opportunity & try and take the name forward in any manner we can.”

It was indeed an evening to remember as the stars united and displayed not only their passion for the game but also showcased their love and adoration for the exceptional legend, Diego Maradona.

Watch the Amazon Original Series Maradona: Blessed Dream, a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86. The biopic is a poignant accolade to the late famous footballer, sharing their love and admiration for the player and his passion for the sport.

