Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a household name when she won the beauty pageant, Miss World, in 1994. She became an overnight sensation and several directors and producers lined up to sign her for their films. She was riding high in the newfound success in Bollywood.

Aishwarya’s alleged relationship with Salman Khan became a sensation and grabbed a lot of attention from media and audiences alike. She had also ended her alleged relationship with Vivek Oberoi. At that time, suddenly link-ups rumours of Aishwarya and business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani’s son Anil Ambani began making rounds.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had always maintained her dignity when it is about her personal life. She never spoke about her relationship except announcing her break-up with Salman as he wasn’t ready to let her go.

When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress came to know about her link-up with Anil Ambani from the media, she said (as reported by IBTimes), “I sit back and wonder why my name is used all the time to garnish something. When I learned of it, I went through a mixture of emotions. I rarely meet him. The last we met was at Bharat Shah’s birthday bash, and we were sitting at a table with Tina and others. I was taken aback. I was also shocked to learn that I had a prenuptial agreement of crores of rupees with him. Hello, is it me they are talking about?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also said, “I’m adding new experiences to my life. I’m busy with work, tours and ads. New challenges are up my alley all the time.” She also refused to talk about her breakup with Vivek Oberoi. She said, “Have I ever spoken about my personal life? People want me to react to their assumptions and I shall not be a partner to this.” Marriage? “I’m living the moment now. Life will unfold what it has in store.”

Now Aishwarya is happily married to Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan. The two also have a daughter Aaradhya. The actress was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

