What’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film? Hear It From The Horse’s Mouth!

After Zero debacle, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed any film and his fans are desperately waiting to know about his next film. Earlier he was about to work in upcoming film Saare Jahan Se Achcha i.e a film based on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s moon landing but then he quit it. Then there were reports that SRK will be coming back with Don 3 but that didn’t work out too.

Now we have SRK himself speaking about not signing any film yet. During his recent visit to China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, the superstar was asked about his next project.

Answering the question, he said that he is on a break and hasn’t signed any film. SRK said, “I haven’t decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it’s very important for me to be most excited about it. I work 16 hours a day, so if it doesn’t excite you in the morning, you should not wake up. At my stage, when I have worked in over 80 films, have done some satisfactory roles and have made a career out of what I do, I should be like I don’t want to get up and go if it’s not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor. So, right now I don’t have anything that’s stunning, scintillating and exciting, If I will have it, I will start working on it.”

SRK has been going through a rough patch in his career currently as none of his last few films have worked really well at the Box Office. We are waiting for a grand comeback by Shah Rukh Khan super soon.

