Kalank has started off really well at the Box Office as the film got the biggest opening of the year beating the opening day collections of Kesari. The film has earned 21.60 crores on Day 1 and makers are having high hopes from the weekend.

Though collections have shown hope, everything is the other way round on social media. People seem to have not liked the content of the film and are trolling it left, right and center. Some of them are even calling it a ‘Kalank’ on the filmography of every star cast.

Have a look at some of the funny tweets on the microblogging site:

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

*Audience while going to watch Kalank* : Baaki sab first class hai *Audience after watching Kalank* : sab ka sab third class hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2019

Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu in main roles.

Even though the film has been mostly criticised on social media, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu have won some appreciation for their performance.

Talking about his character, improved script selection and performance, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, “There is a huge change that has happened in the last 10 years of my career in terms of roles that I am offered. When I debuted in Student Of the Year, I do not think that anybody would have imagined that I am capable of playing a character like Zafar of Kalank. It took me 12 films to prove my worth and to gain the confidence of producers to budget a film like Kalank”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!