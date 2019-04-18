The Jawaani Song From Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff & Team Spill Around Sass Like Confetti!

The #BatchOf2019 is here, and all we can see around is glitz and glamour! Starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, the makers of Student Of The Year 2 have released the first song from the movie – The Jawaani Song.

Just like The Disco Song from the prequel, The Jawaani Song seems to be a dance competition. The leads along with Aditya Seal can be seen showcasing their best moves with the sassy attitude that you cannot miss out on! The song is a remake of the classic song Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani from the 1972 movie Jawani Diwani, which was crooned by Kishore Kumar. This one, on the other hand, is a recreation by Vishal & Shekhar.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Check out the song here:

Actor Aditya Seal, who next will be seen onscreen in Student of The Year 2, has said that working under Dharma Productions house gives an actor a feeling of a security blanket.

Aditya Seal was interacting with the media to promote the movie on Monday in Mumbai.

Producer of SOTY 2, Karan Johar shared a poster of Aditya Seal aka Manav, who will apparently be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the movie.

When asked whether he felt nervous while working in ‘Student of The Year 2‘, he said, “Quite honestly, I don’t remember being nervous. I was very happy and excited when I got the film and the nervousness hadn’t kicked in at all. When your hear the name Dharma (Dharma Productions), it’s like a security blanket.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!