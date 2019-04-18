John Cena In Suicide Squad 2, But Will We Be Able To See Him?

Actor-wrestler John Cena is circling a role in the upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel.

According to sources, Cena is in talks to join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the follow-up to 2016’s “Suicide Squad”, reports variety.com.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Robbie is set to return as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang.

It was first reported that the studio Warner Bros decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by actor Will Smith in the first film.

It’s currently unknown who Cena and Elba will be playing.

James Gunn will write and direct the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

The film will mark Cena’s first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) stars.

Cena’s latest big-screen roles include “Blockers“, alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He was also seen in movies including “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” with Hailee Steinfeld.

Cena has been tapped by fellow WWE alum Dwayne Johnson to star in “The Janson Directive“. He will also voice a character in fantasy-adventure “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle“, co-starring Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!