Kalank Box Office Day 1: Clocks 2019’s Best Opening In UK & Australia; Beats Padmaavat & Dangal

Karan Johar’s Kalank is off to a superb start at the box office both in domestic and international circuits. The movie benefitted of the remarkable cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Kalank took a splendid opening of 21.60 crores and surpassed year’s best, Kesari (21.06 crores) at the domestic box office.

Apart from India, the magnum opus has off to a great start in international centres. It clocked the highest opening of 2019 in UK and also surpassed Padmaavat and Dangal by garnering approx 1.11 crores. In Australia too, the movie is the highest opener of 2019 with a total of approx 89 lakhs.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is awaiting the release of “Kalank” and is gearing up for two more films, says a break of two years in his career has been good for him to approach his craft better.

“In ‘Kalank’, I am playing a character which is quite strong, quiet, a little complex, yet interesting. That drew me towards the character when I heard the narration from director Abhishek Verman.

“It required me to do something. I am the happiest when I am at a film set, so after two years when we started shooting, I was more than excited. That break in between was good for me because I had a fresh approach to my performance,” Aditya told IANS.

