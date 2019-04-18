Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Alleges Ajay Devgn For Mocking The Victims

After slamming Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel have now targetted Ajay Devgn. Rangoli posted a series of tweets and slammed Ajay for working with #MeToo alleged Alok Nath in his upcoming film De De Pyaar De.

In her first tweet, Rangoli hinted towards Ajay and said that it’s because of these men our country is a black spot on the world map. She tweeted-

It is because of these men our country is a black spot on the world map as far as crimes against women are concerned, shame on you Bollywood for mocking #MeToo

She continued and said-

These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses…(contd)

(Contd)….and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else’s daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around 🙏 #Metoo

Earlier, Tanushree Dutta and Vinta Nanda had shown their disappointment over Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath. The veteran actor has been accused by Vinta for sexual harassment/rape.

Speaking about the issue, Vinta recently said, “I don’t expect anything from Ajay Devgn. I don’t think he is in any position to take a stand. The money riding on the project is the only Dharma for them. In November, she had also filed a police complaint against Alok Nath. Following that, he got anticipatory bail and the allegations were stated as ‘falsely implicated’ later on. Ajay was really supportive of the movement last year, but now it looks like there was no problem in making him a part of De De Pyaar De”.

Last year, Ajay Devgn had stood by the #MeToo movement and had said that neither he or his company will stand by someone who has wronged even a single woman. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with the utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it.”

