Filmmaker Siddharth Anand who is known for helming successful films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang is all geared up with his upcoming directorial venture War which has Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan along with young heartthrob Tiger Shroff in lead.

The filmmaker in an interview to PTI stated that Tiger’s character in the film is as equally as important as Hrithik’s character. And the film wouldn’t have been possible without the Baaghi actor as he had written the script keeping Hrithik and Tiger in mind.

“The first choice was Hrithik because we share a great equation. Post Bang Bang!, I’ve been writing something for him. Fortunately for me, he loved the script. I knew, if Hrithik is in the film, the protege can be no one else but Tiger,” Siddharth told PTI.

“If Tiger hadn’t done the film, it would be tough for me to make this film. I may have just scrapped the idea to rewrite something else. There is nobody who could replace Tiger in the film,” added the filmmaker.

The trailer, posters and the first song i.e Ghungroo have been very much appreciated by the audience. The film’s action sequences are in talks all over following the glimpse which we all got to see in the trailer.

The high octane action sequences performed by Hrithik and Tiger in the film have been shot across 7 countries.

Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, War also has actress Vaani Kapoor and veteran actor Ashutosh Rana in major roles.

The Siddharth directorial is slated to hit the big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

