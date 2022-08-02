Advertisement

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma never fail to give out major couple goals to their fans. They also never miss a chance to make it to headlines, let be it their career achievement or cheesy romance, the power couples are always trending.

Today, the two are once again making news however, this time it’s neither for their gossip nor any other reason. This time the couple, especially Virat is making headlines for his look-alike Amit Mishra who’s all set to star in Match of Life. The film is a little less known to many but has now caught quite some attention for the resemblance between the lead of the film and the Indian cricketer.

Advertisement

Due to the lack of a power star in the film, Match of Life is not as hyped as other Bollywood films but yet its trailer has caught quite some attention for the resemblance the lead of the film Amit Mishra shares with Virat Kohli. The film also stars Sudha Chandran, Rajpal Yadav and Supriya Karnik who will be playing supporting roles.

Talking about March of Life, the film revolves around a cricketer, who looks like Virat Kohli and what he faces in his daily life because of the resemblance he shared with the super famous Indian cricketer. The lead of the film, Amit stars as Viraj, who struggles to manage the unwanted attention that comes his way due to his face, while trying to ace it in his career as a cricketer and he also has to sort out his love life. Not just Mishra, the film also stars another lead Yash Mehta who will be playing the role of an MMA fighter Arjun, who also apparently is Viraj’s protector against bullies.

After watching the trailer of the upcoming film, fans were left shocked over the facial similarities between Virat and newcomer Amit. One netizen even tweeted about the makers not finding a lookalike of Anushka Sharma as they did not spot her in the trailer. A netizen said, “Is there an Anushka lookalike as the heroine?” Media personality Sahil Rizwan shared the trailer and joked, “Virat’s been going through a really rough patch recently, but this is probably the worst thing in his life right now.”

Check out the trailer below:

What are your thoughts on Amit Mishra and Virat Kohli’s facial similarities? Could we call him his doppelganger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Aamir Khan’s Net Worth Revealed & He’s Filthy Rich! From 60 Crores’ Sea-Facing Home In Bandra To A Lavish 7 Crores’ Farmhouse In Panchgani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram