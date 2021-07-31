Vikrant Massey On His Journey From 'Beggars Can't Be Choosers' To Choosing Films Reflecting His Personality

Advertisement

In the last two years, actor Vikrant Massey has appeared in more than five films and shared frames with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma, Sweta Tripathi and most recently, Kriti Kharbanda.

Interestingly, all his on-screen characters are very different from each other, and the actor says his attempt at versatility stems from the mantra ‘not to bore’ the audience.

“I think after all these years, now I am in a place to strategise my career. When I began my career, obviously I was not in a position to choose. At that time, it was like ‘beggars can’t be choosers’. I wanted to prove myself as an actor with every opportunity. But now, somewhere, my beliefs, my personality and my thoughts reflect in the kind of films I choose,” Vikrant Massey told IANS.

Vikrant Massey started his journey with television in 2007 and continued to do TV series until his Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Lootera’, in which he played the friend of the protagonist.

Even though he started acting with comparatively small roles in films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, he gradually made his mark in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, before ‘Chhapaak’ happened in 2020.

Recently, Vikrant had two releases — ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ’14 Phere’.

Sharing his thought behind looking for different characters in every film, Vikrant said, “I have realised that I am one of those people who get bored quite easily. After living with one character for a whole film, I do not want to do the same thing for the next project.

“So when we are talking about versatility, it is also coming from that mind space that neither do I, nor the audience should feel bored of watching me on-screen. I can’t bore my audience. That is why for the last three years, I am very consciously choosing different genres of films to engage with my audience.”

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the shooting of Vishal Furia’s ‘Forensic’ which also features Radhika Apte.

