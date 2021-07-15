Vikrant Massey is on an all-time high. While still reeling in praises for his performance in the Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba, he is all set for the release of his next – 14 Phere. The actor, who began his acting career on television, revealed he felt underutilised in the decade he spent on the small screen.

Besides that, the Ginny Weds Sunny actor also admitted that he experienced ‘subtle jabs’ taken at him as he hailed from the TV industry. Read on to know all he has to say while promoting his upcoming film co-starring Kriti Kharbanda.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant Massey opened up about going from a TV actor to becoming a film star. He said, “I have always said ki, the moment you tell me that ‘you can’t do this’, I’ll make sure I do that. When I wanted to make the switch to films, my parents were like, ‘beta, graduation complete karlo, ek saar pe chat lelo, uske baad humme kuch nahi chahiye life se’ (son, complete your graduation, get a roof over your head, then do what you want.) When I did that at 24, it was a very tough decision for me to make the switch. A lot of wry comments, a lot of subtle jabs (were taken) at television actors – ‘yeh tv actor hai, woh hai.’”

Vikrant Massey continued, “Toh that sort of pushed me against the wall, and that’s when I decided that I will make sure I will prove them wrong. And aise koi negative connotation ki baat nahi ki I will prove you wrong toh hi hoga, I just wanted to go out there and express myself. I always felt that I had that possibility within me to go out there and express myself. Even after 10 years of work in television i felt underutilised…”

Vikrant Massey has featured in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Dharam Veer and more. Notable Bollywood films he was part of include Lootera, Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseen Dilruba and more. He has also made a name for himself in the OTT world thanks to his performance in shows like Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Broken But Beautiful and more.

