The team of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan organized an exclusive preview today, for the fans of the cast a full day prior to its official launch on September 8th.

This kind of initiative was undertaken for the first time ever in the history of the Indian film industry.

As the audience eagerly await for the big screen entertainer Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the previews have taken the excitement amongst the fans to newer levels.

The exclusive preview of Vikram Vedha also featured customised messages from the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan for the fans in various cities.

While the audience globally await the trailer slated to release on 8th September, the makers organised the exclusive preview screenings in ten cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar & Dubai.

Ever since the release of the teaser, the anticipation for Pushkar and Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha has been raging. The trailer has only furthered the anticipation for the film amongst fans for the blockbuster’s global release on September 30th.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

